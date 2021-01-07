Mike Tyson On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul: ‘Floyd Is Going To Beat His F**king A$$’

Mike Tyson recently had some very blunt thoughts about Logan Paul fighting Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather will box the social media superstar February 20, and Tyson doesn't expect the bout to be close at all.

“Floyd is going to beat his f**king ass,” Tyson responded when asked on the “Impaulsive” podcast, which is run by Logan, what he thought about the upcoming match.

Watch his full comments to Logan Paul’s face below. They’re pretty funny.

You have to give credit to Tyson for keeping it real. He didn’t even try to pretend like Logan Paul has a chance.

He just straight up said Paul is going to get rocked when they meet in the ring in more than a month.

Logan Paul might have a big size advantage, but Mayweather is still the greatest boxer to ever strap on the gloves.

I’m not sure how Paul is even going to land a punch. As Tyson pointed out, the only way Logan Paul is landing a punch is if Mayweather lets him do it to make the show look good.

