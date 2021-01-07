REPORT: 2 Hospitals Waste 42 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Two hospitals in Oregon reportedly had to throw out more than three dozen doses of the coronavirus vaccine after a series of mixups.

Oregon Health & Science University lost 15 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after one vial broke and two were mixed improperly, a hospital spokeswoman said, according to The Oregonian.

Meanwhile Legacy Health lost 27 doses after they couldn’t find health care workers to take the vaccine before the doses expired, a spokesman said, according to the report. Vaccines must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures and must be administered quickly, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The director of Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen, however, was unaware that doses had been lost.

“We have not received any reports of spoilage from sites that are administering the vaccine, and that is something we keep track of,” Allen said at a Tuesday news conference, according to the report. “Vaccines are being handled and administered in a proper and timely way.”

The agency was informed of the wasted doses following The Oregonian’s report. The agency then confirmed that both hospitals had lost the doses.

“We will follow up and make sure this wastage is properly documented,” health authority spokesman Jonathan Modie said, according to the report. (RELATED: US Reports 29 Cases Of Confirmed Severe Allergic Reaction To Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Among Nearly 5 Million Vaccinated)

The wasted vaccines only account for .07% of total vaccines administered in the state thus far, according to the AP. There have been more than 60,000 doses administered, but approximately 225,000 doses have yet to actually be administered throughout the state, the AP reports.

The Daily Caller reached out to Oregon Health & Science University and the Oregon Health Authority but did not receive a response at the time of publication.