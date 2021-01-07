Paige VanZant Will Fight Britain Hart Feb. 5

Paige VanZant will make her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships debut in early February.

The former UFC star will participate in her first BKFC fight Feb. 5 against Britain Hart a couple days before the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

Well, here we go, folks. We’re a few weeks away from VanZant showing up and showing out in the BKFC, and I’m sure the league is amped.

VanZant’s debut is going to be the most-hyped event the BKFC has ever done, and there likely isn’t a close second.

Plus, the fight is happening Super Bowl weekend. Again, it’s the perfect situation to amplify attention and PR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

Am I sold on VanZant being in a fighting league that requires her to box without gloves on? Not really. I’m not sold at all, but the wheels are spinning.

It’s going to happen, and we’ll just have to see how it all shakes out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

One thing is for sure, the BKFC is about to be showered in some serious attention, and VanZant is to thank.