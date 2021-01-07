REPORT: Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting Of Town Mayor’s House

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Tuesday in Carrabelle, Florida, at the home of the town mayor, ABC 27 Tallahassee News reported.

The shooting took place early in the morning and was caught on tape by home security cameras according to FCSO Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith, the northern Florida news station reported.

Smith shared a video of the incident on his public Facebook account pulled from cameras outside the house. Smith is pledging a cash reward for anyone that can provide information that could lead to an arrest.

The deputy said that family members of the mayor – Brenda La Paz – were home at the time of the shooting, shared ABC 27. No one was injured in the incident. (RELATED: Police Release Video Of Fatal Shooting Of Former NFL Player)

According to Smith, the truck involved in the incident is possibly a Ford 150 from the late 90s or early 2000s with a dark tint and extended cab, reported the Tallahassee news station.

No arrests have been made yet and no suspects have been identified, according to ABC 27.

The FCSO is urging anyone with information related to the incident to dial the sheriff’s office immediately at 850-670-8500, announced the local news group.