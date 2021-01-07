Watch These Police Officers Arrest, Almost Tase A Hockey Player On Ice Over Lockdown Rules

Police officers in Canada responded to a complaint of too many people not social distancing while playing ice hockey, video released on Dec. 19 showed.

As the players left the ice and tensions rose, one player resisted and appeared to question why they had to leave the ice at all, the video showed. This player pushed the officers too far and they pulled out a taser on him.

Throughout the lockdowns put forth to combat COVID-19, there have been several instances of people facing the police for engaging in activities that, prior to COVID-19, were perfectly normal. (RELATED: Here’s A Running List Of How Well Our Leaders Follow Their Own Coronavirus Restriction Rules)

Did the police go too far? Or should the hockey players have been more vigilant about social distancing?

WATCH:

