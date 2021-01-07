REPORT: Deshaun Watson Has Discussed Asking For A Trade

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a change of scenery.

According to reporting from ProFootballTalk, the star quarterback “has quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)

Watson previously signed a contract extension with the team in September worth up to $156 million, and he received around $110 million guaranteed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)

First off, I 100% don’t believe for a second Watson is going to get traded. He might ask for a trade, but the team isn’t dealing him.

There’s no shot in hell that happens. Let me repeat that for everyone. There is no chance at all the Texans dump their franchise QB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)

Might he try to use whatever leverage he has in order to get as much help on the roster as he possibly can? Sure, but that’s a lot different than actually getting traded.

When you find a franchise QB, you don’t get rid of them unless there aren’t any other options on the table. Right now, that’s not the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)

Trust me, he’s not going anywhere.