Rob Gronkowski Shares Favorite Off-Field Story About Tom Brady And It Involves Him Taking A Shot Of Alcohol

Rob Gronkowski shared his favorite off-the-field memory with Tom Brady and it involved the star QB taking a shot of whiskey.

“I would just say going to a Kentucky Derby and seeing him take a shot,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end said when asked by an ESPN reporter about his favorite story involving the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

“Just seeing his face after in disgust like, ‘I’m putting this alcohol in my body?’ ” he added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the video with the look Gronk said Brady made after taking a shot of Fireball.

I’m just going to keep doing this every week from now on. Last week we got @TomBrady talking about @RobGronkowski getting ready for a GQ photoshoot. This week, we have Gronk talking about Tom doing a shot of Fireball at the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/6AKB9QbBkY — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 6, 2021

Earlier in January, it was Brady’s turn to share details of when the tight end came to him ahead of a GQ photoshoot because he wasn’t feeling quite fit enough.

“Dude, that was great, that was perfect,” the Tampa Bay Bucs QB told reporters while giving his impression of Gronkowski after the two worked out together. “That was just what I needed. I feel ripped now!”

WATCH: