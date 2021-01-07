Rob Gronkowski Won’t Make A Decision On Playing Next Season Until The Playoffs Are Over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is waiting to decide if he’ll play next season.

According to Rick Stround, Gronkowski told the media Wednesday the best time to make a decision on the future is a few weeks after the season ends. (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Says He Wasn’t ‘In A Good Place’ At The End Of His Football Career)

“It’s just the start of playoffs right now. There’s always a time for that,” Gronk, who has already retired once, explained when talking about a decision on the 2021 campaign.

Should Gronk keep playing in the NFL? Ultimately, that’s up to him, and it’s a decision only he can make at the end of the day.

If history tells us anything, it’s the fact that Gronk has no problem retiring if he feels like he’s no longer in love with the game.

Rob Gronkowski tells @CBSNews he “probably had, like, 20 concussions” in his life and that “I remember five blackout ones.” Yikes. pic.twitter.com/3UKmknWjqD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 12, 2019

After three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, he sat out a season before returning to play with the Bucs and Tom Brady.

So, he has made it clear he has no problem hanging up his cleats.

We’ll see what happens, but whenever Gronk is finally done for good, he’s headed straight for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.