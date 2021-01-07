Schumer Calls For Trump’s Removal From Office, Either Through Impeachment Or 25th Amendment

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called for President Donald Trump to “immediately” be removed from office, either through invoking the 25th Amendment or through impeachment.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer,” Schumer said in a statement, referring to the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers were validating the results of the Electoral College.

Schumer urged Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a sitting president under certain circumstances. (RELATED: Trump Says Capitol Building Riot The Result Of Stolen Election)

“If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” Schumer said.

Schumer: “This president should not hold office one day longer….if the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.” pic.twitter.com/9E4kHPyQ6i — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 7, 2021

A group of House Democrats urged Pence on Wednesday to invoke the 25th amendment. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger also called for Trump’s removal from office, becoming the first Republican to do so.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump on Dec. 18, 2019, following an inquiry into a phone call he had with Ukraine’s president in which Trump discussed Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The Senate, which was controlled by Republicans at the time, voted to acquit Trump on Feb. 5, 2020.

If successfully impeached and removed from office, Trump would be prohibited from holding any publicly elected office in the future.

