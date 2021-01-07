‘The Office’ Dominates Streaming Viewership Prior To Leaving Netflix

“The Office” left Netflix with a bang.

The hit NBC show left the streaming service at the end of 2020 for Peacock, but it didn't leave before putting up some more monster numbers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nielsen data showed that “The Office” was watched for 1.28 billion minutes from December 7th through the 13th.

That was more than enough to make it the most streamed show of the week.

Is anyone surprised by this data? Is anyone surprised at all? “The Office” left Netflix at the end of 2020, and people wanted to get in as much streaming as possible before it was gone.

It makes perfect sense. It’s one of the greatest shows ever made, and the fans wanted a few more binge sessions before it was gone forever.

Did I watch a ton of “The Office” in December? You bet I did, and I have zero regrets. Have I signed up for Peacock? No, but we all know that day is eventually coming.

Fans of the classic show just can’t live without it. I hope you all enjoyed it before it was gone because it was truly the end of an era!