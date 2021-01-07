Federal Prosecutor Doesn’t Rule Out Charges Against Trump Over Capitol Riot

The federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C. on Thursday pointedly declined to rule out charges against President Donald Trump as part of an investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol this week.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record. We’re looking at all actors here,” Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington, said when asked about investigating any alleged involvement by the president during a call with reporters, according to CNBC.

“Anyone who had a role and where the evidence fits a crime,” Sherwin said.

Sherwin said that prosecutors are considering prosecutions for anyone who instigated or helped take part in the storming of the Capitol.

The protesters who broke into the Capitol had splintered off from a rally Trump spoke at earlier on Wednesday. Trump asserted that the election had been stolen from him, and urged his supporters to fight to overturn the outcome.

“We are going to have to fight much harder,” Trump said at the “Stop the Steal” rally.

Trump did not call for violence, or tell his supporters to break into the Capitol. But according to The New York Times, White House counsel Pat Cipollone told Trump that he could face legal jeopardy for inciting the crowd due to his “fight” rhetoric.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who spoke at the rally, suggested a “trial by combat” to settle debates regarding voter fraud. (RELATED: Joe Biden Ignores Fatal Shooting Of Pro-Trump Veteran)

One Trump supporter, Ashli Babbit, was fatally shot by a police officer in the Capitol building. She was seen on video attempting to enter a barricaded section of the Capitol.

The Metropolitan police department said Thursday that 68 people were arrested in connection with the protests. Three other people died during the chaos due to unspecified medical conditions.

The FBI’s Washington field office put out a call on Wednesday for any photos or videos to help identify people who broke into the Capitol.

Some photos showed protesters sitting in the offices of lawmakers, and others on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

The mob members broke into the Capitol as lawmakers were verifying votes for the Electoral College. Verification was suspended for several hours, but resumed on Wednesday night.

Joe Biden was officially declared winner of the Electoral College.

