Police Say 4 Dead, 52 Arrested After Trump Supporters Stormed The Capitol

Washington, D.C. police announced Wednesday that four people died during riots following the Stop the Steal rally on Capitol Hill.

Rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol building Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and postponing the certification process as members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said during a Wednesday press conference that as of Wednesday evening, police have made at least 52 arrests, 47 of which are a result of curfew violations and unlawful entry. Twenty-six of the arrests were made on capitol grounds, according to Contee.

Four of the arrests were made for carrying pistols without licenses, he said, and one arrest was made for carrying a prohibited weapon. (RELATED: Editorial Board: Patriots Do Not Storm Their Nation’s Capitol)

One woman was fatally shot by law enforcement, Contee said. She has been identified as air-force veteran and San Diego resident Ashli Babbit by multiple outlets.

The police chief said there were three additional deaths.

“One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths,” he said.

The police chief also said that police recovered pipe bombs both outside the Republican and the Democratic national committees and found a cooler in a vehicle on Capitol grounds that had a long gun and Molotov cocktails in it.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.(RELATED: President Trump Says There Will Be ‘An Orderly Transition’ After Congress Certifies Biden’s Victory)

Police recovered at least six firearms, Contee said, in addition to three firearms authorities recovered Tuesday night, and a stun gun.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she is extending the city’s public emergency through president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, saying that she expects those who stormed the capitol to continue protesting. (RELATED: Pence’s Chief Of Staff Marc Short Says He Was Denied Entry Back Into The White House)

“Their motivation is ongoing,” she said. “Today, they sought to disrupt the Congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of electoral college votes,” she said. “President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid.”

