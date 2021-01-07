‘Criminal Riotous Behavior’: Capitol Police Chief Issues Statement On Breach

United States Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund issued a statement Thursday regarding the attack on the Capitol building Jan. 6.

Sund opened the statement saying that officers were attacked with “metal pipes” and that rioters “discharged chemical irritants” and “took up other weapons against our officers.”

BREAKING: The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the violent mob that stormed the building wielded metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons against law enforcement. Steven Sund said protesters “actively attacked” police officers. https://t.co/USH5bEwnST — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2021

“The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake — these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior,” Sund said.

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) employee who shot the woman who died within the Capitol has also been placed on administrative leave and had police powers suspended.

“The department is grateful for the assistance provided by more than 18 local, state, and Federal law enforcement agencies and the National Guard,” Sund added in the statement.

The attack on the Capitol complex came as a joint session of Congress was attempting to certify the November 2020 election results. (RELATED: Trump, As His Supporters Storm The US Capitol, Lashes Out At Pence For Refusing To Overturn Election)

More than 50 USCP officers were injured during the attack according to Sund.