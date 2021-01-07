Supermodel Karlie Kloss Reveals She ‘Tried’ To Talk To Ivanka About ‘Accepting’ Election Results

Supermodel Karlie Kloss revealed that she “tried” to talk to sister-in-law Ivanka Trump and brother-in-law Jared Kushner about “accepting” the results of the 2020 election.

“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” the 28-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model tweeted on Wednesday after video surfaced of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol building and fighting cops in protest of the Electoral College certification. The comments were noted by E! News. (RELATED: Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

“Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” she added. (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘Trump–You Know Exactly What You’re Doing’ With Anti-Media Rhetoric)

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

One of her followers tweeted, “Tell your sister in law and brother law [sic],” per the outlet. She replied, “I’ve tried.” (RELATED: Karlie Kloss And Josh Kushner Are Engaged)

I’ve tried — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

The supermodel made it clear Thursday that she supported President-elect Joe Biden with a post on Instagram.

“Congratulations President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris,” Kloss captioned her post, along with a photo of Biden and Harris. “Your leadership gives me hope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

As previously reported, Kloss and investor and businessman Josh Kushner tied the knot in October 2018 at an intimate gathering in upstate New York.

The couple made headlines recently with news that they were expecting their first child together.