REPORT: Woman Arrested In Alleged Burglary Attempt Of Johnny Depp’s Los Angeles Home

A woman was reportedly arrested after she attempted to burglarize actor Johnny Depp’s home.

The woman, presumed possibly homeless by TMZ, triggered Depp’s Hollywood Hills home security system which called cops to the property, according to an article published Thursday. The alarm reportedly caused the woman to take off from the property, but police found her nearby, TMZ reported.

Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Hills home ‘broken into while actor was away with burglary suspect arrested’ https://t.co/z215YUtSSu — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 7, 2021

The woman was also connected to another burglary in the area, according to the outlet.

It is unclear if anything was taken from Depp’s home, but the investigation is still ongoing, TMZ reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Dr. Dre’s Home Targeted By Burglars While He Was Hospitalized For Brain Aneurysm)

Depp was allegedly not home at the time of the burglary.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre’s Brentwood home was targeted by a burglary ring this week as well, although the two incidents don’t seem to be connected.

The home was targeted Tuesday night by a burglary ring, although no items were taken from the home, police told ABC 7. Authorities told the outlet they originally thought the burglary ring was targeting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ home, but later realized the target was Dr. Dre.