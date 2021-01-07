You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About The ‘Perfect’ Husband

You Betcha recently dropped another incredible video.

The popular entertainment company released a video on the “perfect” husband, and this one will have you laughing all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. I can promise you’re going to love it.

I might not be married, but that more or less sums up every single guy I know who is in a serious relationship and has their soul stamped out.

Eventually, you just stop trying to argue. You just have to grin and bear it.

That line about spending $9 every single day at Starbucks is so unbelievably accurate and the delivery was outstanding.

To make matters even funnier, the line about hanging out with your wife’s family instead of your friends is another massive home run from You Betcha.

While that’s never been a problem in my current relationship (props to me), I have dated some women with the worst friends and family on the planet.

I’m talking about first ballot hall of fame terrible people. Instead of drinking beer with the boys, I need to hear about how your cousin has a great startup idea, but he just can’t get the funding!

Props to You Betcha for giving fans another outstanding video. These videos are truly some of the best content on the internet.