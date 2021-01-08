Administrators Offer Prizes To Healthcare Workers Who Get Vaccine After ‘Alarming’ Number Refuse It

Administrators are now offering incentives to encourage healthcare workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine after large numbers have refused it, the Associated Press reported.

Healthcare workers in nursing homes and hospitals have expressed concerns about the unknown side effects of the vaccine, as it was developed at record speed. Because of this, as much as 80% of workers have refused the vaccine in some areas, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Houston Doctor Says Half His Nurses Refuse To Take Vaccine For Political Reasons)

CEO of PruittHealth, Neil Pruitt, who oversees about 100 care homes, stated that the number of workers willing to take the vaccine is “alarmingly low.” Less than 3 in 10 workers who were offered the vaccine have accepted it, the AP reported.

As a result, some administrators have attempted to incentivize workers to take the vaccine with prizes such as free breakfasts at Waffle House or a raffle for a car. SavaSeniorCare offered money to its 169 long-term care homes to pay for gift cards or other incentives.

Some places have threatened to allow other people to cut in front of healthcare workers in the line for the vaccine. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told health care workers that they had until Jan. 15 to get the vaccine or “move to the back of the line,” according to the AP.

The Los Angeles Fire Department began offering prizes including gift cards, home security cameras, bicycles, and entertainment systems to firefighters to encourage them to take the vaccine, Los Angeles Times reported. (RELATED: Spain Will Keep Record Of Anyone Who Refuses Coronavirus Vaccine)

Houston Methodist hospital in Texas is offering bonuses of $500 to employees who receive the vaccine, CNN reported.

The pushback is occurring amid the worst phase in the outbreak yet, and is inhibiting the government’s effort to have at least 70% of the population vaccinated, the AP reported.