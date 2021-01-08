Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Earns Several Major College Football Awards

One tweet is proof of how insanely impressive Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith is at playing football.

Mathey Gibson tweeted a list of Smith’s awards from this season, and it’s truly jarring. Smith has taken home the Heisman, Biletnikoff, SEC PoY, AP PoY and many more. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the full list in the tweet below.

DeVonta Smith: National Title GW ✅

Heisman ✅

Biletnikoff Award ✅

Walter Camp Award ✅

Paul Hornung Award ✅

Maxwell Award ✅

AP POY ✅

SEC POY ✅

2x first team All-SEC ✅

Unanimous All-American ✅

Countless UA/SEC records ✅ The greatest WR in CFB history. pic.twitter.com/uOVEnHs57c — Mathey Gibson (@MGibson1301) January 8, 2021

It’s truly insane how great DeVonta Smith is at catching footballs. We’re not talking about an elite receiver.

We’re talking about the greatest receiver to ever pick up a football at the college level, and I’m not sure there’s a close second.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Going into the national title game against OSU, Smith has 20 receiving touchdowns and 1,641 receiving yards.

It’s hard to believe those are real numbers. That’s the kind of stuff you expect to see in “NCAA Football,” and Smith did in real life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

I have no idea when we’ll see a receiver like Smith again, but I know for damn sure it won’t be for a long time. It’s been awesome watching him tear up defenses, and I say that as someone who can’t stand the SEC.

Props to him for being a beast on the field!