Capitol Hill Chaos: Daily Caller Reporters Explain What Really Happened

Daily Caller reporters Lisa Bennatan, Vincent Shkreli, Jorge Ventura and Richie McGinniss were on the ground Wednesday and provided a firsthand account of the rioting and civil unrest.

“I got to the Capitol pretty early on after [President Donald Trump’s] speech and watched the crowd really gather pretty quickly around the Capitol building,” Bennatan, a Daily Caller video journalist, said. “Police tried to disperse the crowd with tear gas, flashbangs and pepper spray. Ultimately, [they] were not able to.” (RELATED: Photos: The Political Symbols Of The Capitol Riot)

“It started becoming more hectic,” said Shkreli, also a video journalist for the Caller. “Some of the supporters started smashing the windows and went inside [and] started pulling out furniture.”

McGinniss recounted what he saw inside the Capitol Building.

“I followed a group that went into the Capitol Rotunda,” McGinniss, who entered the building alongside rioters, said. “I followed them all the way to the House doors.” (RELATED: ‘The Single Worst Personal Decision Of My Life’: Man Admits He Was Inside Capitol After Being Confronted By Local News Station)

Ventura, who covered months of rioting across the country in 2020, detailed what he saw when the crowd turned their anger toward journalists covering the event.

“They destroyed their camera equipment [and] came after them really aggressively,” Ventura said.

The reporters further discussed what they saw on Jan. 6, what the environment was like and more.

