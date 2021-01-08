House Homeland Security Chair Urges Authorities To Put Capitol Rioters On ‘No-Fly List’

Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, on Thursday urged the TSA and the FBI to place certain members of the Capitol mob on the “No-Fly List.”

“Given the heinous domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol yesterday, I am urging the Transportation Security Administration [TSA] and the Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] to use their authorities to add the names of all identified individuals involved in the attack to the federal No-Fly List and keep them off planes,” Thompson said in a press release.

“This should include all individuals identified as having entered the Capitol building—an intrusion which threatened the safety of Members of Congress and staff and served as an attack on our Nation.”

Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters on Wednesday swarmed law enforcement, broke down barricades and eventually gained entry into the Capitol, ransacking the government building, video showed. At least 82 people were arrested during the unrest and five were pronounced dead, including one police officer whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

“We already saw reports of ‘unruly mobs’ in air on the way to Washington, D.C. It does not take much imagination to envision how they might act out on their way out of D.C. if allowed to fly unfettered,” Thompson added.

“This is an action that TSA and the FBI, by law, are able to take but, to my knowledge, have not yet taken. Alleged perpetrators of a domestic terrorist attack who have been identified by the FBI should be held accountable.”

President-elect Joe Biden echoed the security chairmen’s rhetoric on Thursday when he also referred to the Capitol mob as “domestic terrorists.” (RELATED: Biden Says Black Lives Matter Protesters Would ‘Have Been Treated Very Differently’ Than Capitol Rioters)



“What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent, it was not disorder, it was not protest, it was chaos,” Biden said of the Trump rioters in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. They weren’t protesters. Don’t you dare call them protesters. They were a righteous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists.”

