CBS Sports Writer Jonathan Jones Says Carson Wentz Avoids Criticism Because He’s White

CBS Sports writer Jonathan Jones recently dropped a galaxy brain take about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

You’re probably assuming right now that Jones wrote a column about an absurd trade destination or floated the idea of benching Jalen Hurts in favor of going back to Wentz. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wrong!

Jones wrote about how Carson Wentz avoids criticism for the situation with the Eagles because he’s white! Jones wrote that Wentz trying to get the hell out of Philly “shows a level of privilege that can only be attained if you’re white.”

Jones wrote the following in part:

Instead of getting roasted, Wentz is having people bend over backwards trying to figure out how he can get out of his contract and get on another team. It’s baffling. … The two sides will figure it out if Wentz wants out badly enough. And another team (the Colts?) will deal for him if they want him badly enough. But this is a quarterback who played the position as badly as any regular starter in the 2020 season, who soured when his coach made the only move he could make, whose team played better without him yet again and who opted not to compete for the job he was being handsomely paid to do.

Bending over backwards? Not getting roasted? What reality is Jones living in right now. Carson Wentz has been thoroughly ripped for weeks and weeks this season, and really even going back to last season.

Surely, I must be wrong though, right? There certainly can’t be an overwhelming amount of evidence supporting that Wentz has been put through the grinder?

Oops! Look at what I found within seconds on the internet.

Rex Ryan was NOT happy about the reports coming out detailing Carson Wentz’s frustrations with the Eagles. “Quit being a baby!” pic.twitter.com/kZSLgm7rVO — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 21, 2020

Carson Wentz gets booed off the field in Philadelphia… there are no fans in the stadium ???? pic.twitter.com/D1lLZfJs9V — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 20, 2020

The man was literally booed by the sound system in an empty stadium and gets destroyed on sports talk TV on a regular basis.

The idea he’s avoiding criticism because he’s white is not only completely false, but it’s such a lazy take that it’s hard to believe it’s real.

Finally, Jones seems to imply no other player struggling like Wentz would have a serious trade market. Again, that’s just lazy.

Wentz is only 28-years-old, has played incredibly well at times and still has several years ahead of him. Seeing as how the QB market in the NFL is a joke, any QB with multiple wins as a starter under their belt will always have a market.

Being white has nothing to do with it. RGIII is still in the NFL, and when was the last time he was a serious star?

What a joke of a column.

H/T: Outkick