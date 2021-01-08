Change The Way You Listen To Music With This Motorola Wireless Speaker That’s Also A Charger

Remember the days when you had just one or two important gadgets, and oftentimes, you didn’t even need to find an outlet to charge them with? Well, back then you didn’t have wireless earbuds, smartwatches, tablets, and other devices to worry about. And while you love all of your high-tech gear, any chance to consolidate the seemingly endless charging process is welcome with open arms.

While there are lots of multi-faceted chargers out there, none of them quite compare with this wireless charger by Motorola. That’s because, in addition to wirelessly charging your smartphone and wireless buds, it actually serves as a stellar Bluetooth 5.0 speaker and microphone that lets you make hands-free calls. Seriously.

Far from just “another gadget to add to the arsenal,” this multifunctional speaker is quickly proving to be a must-have for just about anyone. First and foremost, this powerful 5W RMS speaker packs a serious punch with its superior sound quality and rich bass. In addition, it can deliver up to 15 hours of continuous playtime and is even waterproof, perfect for all your outdoor hangouts. And thanks to its seamless connectivity, you can use connect two of them to your phone via Bluetooth, creating a surround sound effect.

But what truly sets this wireless Motorola speaker apart from anything else on the market is the fact that it can provide a quick and easy wireless charge. Its attached 10W wireless turbo-charging pad can juice up most smartphones and even wireless buds. And as an additional cherry on top, the speaker also serves as a microphone, allowing you to take calls hands-free.

While the Motorola Sonic Sub 500 Wireless Fast Charging Speaker is capable of a lot of things, it’s incredibly compact and designed to be carried around with you. Simply pop it in your bag on the way to the beach or carry it to the backyard — the possibilities are endless.

Right now, you can snag your own Motorola Sonic Sub 500 Wireless Fast Charging Speaker for just over 10% off, making it just $52.95.

