CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 301 UPDATE: The Victories Keep Stacking Up

We’re officially 301 days into the war against coronavirus, and things are going well.

Now, right off of the bat, I want to say that we obviously had a very tough Wednesday in this country as we watched chaos consume Washington D.C. as riots descended on the city at the Capitol. That was 100% unacceptable, will be dealt with accordingly and was incredibly embarrassing for this country.

I’m glad everyone I know that was in the area made it home safe at the end of the night.

The @DailyCaller’s @RichieMcGinniss recaps today’s carnage and violence with Tucker Carlson. When all hell breaks loose, our people are always on the frontlines. pic.twitter.com/edzeL0xl7s — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 7, 2021

Having said that, I choose to look at the positives. When it comes to what we’ve been doing, things have been going well. Not only are things going well right now, but I could say that we’re rolling at our highest rate in a very long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We successfully cruised through the football season, the national championship game is Monday, college basketball is rolling and life is good.

That might sound borderline impossible to believe after ten months of this garbage, but it’s 100% true.

Hell, I even managed to find myself among fellow working class American last weekend while in the Hamptons.

Sure, the cops got called, but all is well that ends well!

Hamptons trip recap: – Police were called on me for being a dude.

– My credit card was frozen because nobody believes I’d ever be here.

-Man laughed in my face when I asked if the store sold Bush Light. Overall, it was a hell of a fun time. Read it here: https://t.co/6ryylnABwf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 4, 2021

In any war, you’re going to have wins and losses. That’s the nature of the beast. We’ve been at this for ten months.

It’s a mind-boggling situation to be in. Imagine sitting back and explaining our current reality to someone a year ago.

Literally nobody would have believed you. Everyone would have thought you were insane.

Yet, here we are, and people are learning to adapt more and more every single day. It’s hard to believe in a couple months it’ll be the one year anniversary.

Feels like just yesterday I was at the bar with the boys eating lunch. Ten months later, the world has changed.

So, let’s have ourselves a great weekend and keep stacking up wins one day at a time.