REPORT: DaBaby Arrested On A Gun Charge In Beverly Hills

DaBaby was reportedly arrested Thursday in Beverly Hills.

According to TMZ, the superstar rapper was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm after a firearm was allegedly found in his vehicle on Rodeo Drive. TMZ provided no further details on the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, DaBaby has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until he’s proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s the system we have here and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, if there’s one place you don’t want to get popped with a gun, it’s California. The state has arguably the most restrictive laws in America.

Gun laws in CA are insanely strict, and I’m sure they don’t have much tolerance when they allegedly find a weapon in a car on Rodeo Drive.

Hopefully, DaBaby has a great lawyer because we need him making bangers. We don’t need him worried about a gun charge.

Finally, what the hell was up with the cop saying “That will kill somebody” like he just pulled back the curtain on a huge revelation? It’s a gun. Does he know of a firearm that won’t kill someone?

Great police work!