President Trump Announces He Will Skip Joe Biden’s Inauguration

President Donald Trump announced Friday he will skip President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony January 20.

Trump made the announcement via Twitter after weeks of speculation that he would not attend, breaking tradition. It is highly irregular for an outgoing president to skip the inauguration of an outgoing president, happening only a handful of times in American history. Trump has not officially announced where he will be on Inauguration Day, but reports in December suggested he may hold a rally in Florida.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Only 3 outgoing presidents in American history did not attend their successors’ inaugurations. Presidents John Adams 1801, John Quincy Adams in 1829, and Andrew Johnson in 1869, per @chrisdonovan — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) January 8, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly expected to break with Trump and attend Biden’s ceremony, however. Sources close to Pence told Politico that the vice president’s decision became easier after Trump publicly criticized him for refusing to “decertify” Biden’s Electoral College win Wednesday.

Trump’s presidency has been reeling in the wake of Wednesday’s events, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory. (RELATED: Trump Says He Was ‘Outraged’ By Supporters Storming Capitol, Is Now Focused On ‘Smooth’ Transition Of Power)

Trump’s administration has also seen a spate of resignations since Wednesday, including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.

WH resignations growing. They include:

-Stephanie Grisham, First Lady’s chief of staff

-Rickie Niceta, WH Social Secretary

-Sara Matthews, WH Deputy Press Secretary Others reportedly considering resigning:

-Robert O’Brien, National Security Adviser

-Matt Pottinger, deputy NSA — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 7, 2021

Democrats and many Republicans argue Trump incited the mob to march on the Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have both urged Pence to remove Trump from office via the 25th Amendment. Pence has given no indication that he plans to do so, and Pelosi has said she may vote on new articles of impeachment.