Dua Lipa’s new look is causing quite a stir after pictures surfaced of her sporting a bob and looking almost unrecognizable.

In photos shared by the 25-year-old singer, she rocked short blonde hair while wearing a white robe and smoking a cigarette. The post was noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Friday.

She didn't explain anything about where the shots were taken or what her new look was for and simply captioned it, "new year same me soz."

new year same me soz pic.twitter.com/Lvx5skOB8y — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 8, 2021

It is unclear if the new do was actually her hair or with the help of a wig.

But it all comes after the “New Rules” hitmaker debuted several pictures from her cover shoot for British Vogue’s February issue.

“my @BritishVogue cover is out now!! Lipa tweeted, along with the cover shot. On newsstands and digital get yoursss!!! Thank you @Edward_Enninful shot by Emma Summerton.”

my @BritishVogue cover is out now!! On newsstands and digital get yoursss!!! Thank you @Edward_Enninful shot by Emma Summerton pic.twitter.com/zNp1y1sYgU — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 8, 2021

blowing ya a kiss for my @BritishVogue cover shot by Emma Summerton pic.twitter.com/S8KTvqHKuO — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 4, 2021