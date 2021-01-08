“ER” actor Dearon “Deezer D” Thompson has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was 55.

Thompson, who is probably best known for his role as nurse Malik McGrath on the hit NBC series from 1994-2009, was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles, his brother, Marshawn, told TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

‘ER’ Star Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson Dead at 55 https://t.co/xpx0XQafXv — TMZ (@TMZ) January 8, 2021

He told the outlet the family believes Dearon most likely suffered a heart attack. An exact cause of death has yet to be released. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

His other brother, Emmery Thompson, also confirmed the news of his death on Instagram with a post about the sad news, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“My Big Brother!” Thompson’s brother wrote. “God is with you. I will miss you. #deezerd.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmery Thompson (@emmerythompsonathletics)

Co-stars from the hit medical drama and other celebrities also reacted on social media after news surfaced about his death.

“What a special spirit we have all lost!” Mekhi Phifer wrote on Instagram, per the outlet. “Since the first day I met him on the set of ER he absolutely made me feel at home and welcomed. My brother will forever be missed! Many condolences to his friends, fans and family. RIP Deezer D!!”

I’m sadden to learn the sudden passing of my friend Deezer. He was a devoted Christian. I just had the privilege of working with #DeezerDThompson on a @PureFlix movie. #CourtingMomAndDad. Sending my prayers and condolences to his family. Especially his young son. pic.twitter.com/q4tinYIxLB — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 8, 2021

I had the pleasure of working with Deezer D on E.R. One of the kindest most Gentle souls ever. Even before Diversity was popular he made it on one of the biggest Shows on Network. Prayers to his family.

Rest Easy my Brother. pic.twitter.com/XSIoSfFu9l — Terry Wilkerson (@TerryWilkerson) January 8, 2021

Sad to learn that Deezer D has passed away. A very sweet, kind man and wonderful to work with on ER. https://t.co/NNsIwOc2Q8 — NealBaer(@NealBaer) January 8, 2021

“Deezer D” previously underwent major heart surgery in 2009, per the outlet.