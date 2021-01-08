Entertainment

‘ER’ Star Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson Dead At 55

Style 2005: Escape Pre Emmy Retreat - Day 2

(Photo by Marsaili Mcgrath/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

“ER” actor Dearon “Deezer D” Thompson has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was 55.

Thompson, who is probably best known for his role as nurse Malik McGrath on the hit NBC series from 1994-2009, was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles, his brother, Marshawn, told TMZ in a piece published Friday.  (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

He told the outlet the family believes Dearon most likely suffered a heart attack. An exact cause of death has yet to be released.  (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

His other brother, Emmery Thompson, also confirmed the news of his death on Instagram with a post about the sad news, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“My Big Brother!” Thompson’s brother wrote. “God is with you. I will miss you. #deezerd.”

Co-stars from the hit medical drama and other celebrities also reacted on social media after news surfaced about his death.

“What a special spirit we have all lost!” Mekhi Phifer wrote on Instagram, per the outlet. “Since the first day I met him on the set of ER he absolutely made me feel at home and welcomed. My brother will forever be missed! Many condolences to his friends, fans and family. RIP Deezer D!!”

“Deezer D” previously underwent major heart surgery in 2009, per the outlet.