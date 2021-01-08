Hall Of Fame MLB Manager Tommy Lasorda Has Died, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce

Famed baseball manager Tommy Lasorda died Thursday night after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team announced the news Friday on Twitter.

“Hall of Fame Dodgers’ managers Tommy Lasorda, who spent seven decades in the Dodgers organization and became one of the most memorable personalities in baseball history, passed away Thursday night the team announced,” a statement from the Dodgers said. “He was 93.” (RELATED: Baseball Hall Of Famer Joe Morgan Dies At 77)

“Regarded by many as baseball’s most popular ambassador, Lasorda spent 71 seasons in the Dodgers organization with Dodger blue running through his veins,” the statement continued. “He spent the last 14 as special adviser to the chairman.”

Lasorda had returned home from the hospital on Jan. 5. The former baseball manager had been hospitalized since mid-November, according to CBS Sports.

Dodgers owner Mark Walter said he was “blessed to have spent a lot of time” with Lasorda.

“My family, my partners and I were blessed to have spent a lot of time with Tommy,” the statement released on Twitter read. “He was a great ambassador for the team and baseball, a mentor to players and coaches, he always had time for an autograph and a story for his many fans and he was a good friend. He will be dearly missed.”