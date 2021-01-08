‘Jeopardy!’ Airs Final Episode Starring Alex Trebek

“Jeopardy!” aired its final episode starring Alex Trebek on Friday.

The TV show also shared its tribute to Trebek on Twitter.

WATCH:

“Simply the best,” “Jeopardy!” tweeted. “Thank you, Alex.”

Trebek passed away in early November after battling pancreatic cancer.

Trebek was simply the best. If that video montage of Trebek didn’t make you tear up, then you must watch it again. Trebek will be remembered as the greatest game show host of all time. There simply wasn’t someone who can or could do it better than he did.

Even Pat Sajak, host of “Wheel Of Fortune,” admitted that “no one was better.” (RELATED: ‘No One Was Better’: Pat Sajak Opens Up About His Friend Alex Trebek)

“No one admires what he accomplished more than I do,” Sajak told People magazine.

Trebek ended his final week of “Jeopardy!” episodes with a great message of hope.

“I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19, people who are suffering through no fault of their own,” Trebek said in a monologue, as previously reported.

“We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society,” Trebek added. “And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”