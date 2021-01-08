REPORT: Republican Senator Says ‘I’ve Known Mike Pence Forever. I’ve Never Seen Pence As Angry As He Was Today’

Republican Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe reportedly said Wednesday evening that he’s never seen Vice President Mike Pence as angry as he was that day.

Inhofe said he had a long conversation with the vice president after some Republicans objected to certification of the 2020 electoral college results and the ensuing Capitol riot, according to Tulsa World. “He said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for (Trump),’” Inhofe reportedly said of the vice president.

Inhofe also reportedly said President Donald Trump should have gone further in his statements Wednesday amid the storming of the Capitol. “He should have shown more disdain for the rioters. I don’t want to say he should have apologized — that’s not exactly accurate — but he should have expressed more disdain.”

Trump falsely asserted for weeks leading up to Jan. 6 that Pence could prevent congress from certifying the election results. When Pence did not do so, Trump publicly lambasted him as the president’s supporters violently took over the Capitol building and interrupted the electoral college certification. (RELATED: How The Trump March Went From Political Rally To Violent Riot In Just 2 Hours)

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” the president said in a now-removed tweet.