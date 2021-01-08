REPORT: Woman Who Accused Keyon Harrold’s Son Of Stealing Her Phone Arrested

A woman who accused jazz musician Keyon Harrold’s son of stealing her phone and attacked him afterward, was reportedly arrested Thursday.

Miya Ponsetto, 22, was detained on a fugitive warrant outside her home in California, according to People magazine. It is unclear what charges Ponsetto will face, the outlet reported.

Ponsetto defended her actions, but said she “could’ve approached the situation differently” during an interview that aired Friday with CBS This Morning.

“I don’t feel that is who I am as a person,” Ponsetto said during the interview. “But I do sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, apologize that if I made the son feel as if I insulted him or if I hurt his feelings or the father’s feelings.”

Ponsetto was caught on camera Dec. 26 accusing Harrold’s teenage son of stealing her phone. After she made the accusation, Ponsetto went on to physically attack the teenager, as seen on video. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Tackles Keyon Harrold’s 14-Year-Old Son After Accusing Him Of Taking Her Cellphone)

Harrold recorded the altercation and accused Ponsetto of racial profiling.

New video of a woman accusing a Black teenager of stealing her phone shows her tackling Keyon Harrold Jr. to the ground. The woman reportedly claims she was attacked and hasn’t apologized for the incident. The boy’s family wants her charged with assault.@jamieyuccas reports pic.twitter.com/7eR4lmAIPH — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 1, 2021

Ponsetto claimed she was “approaching people” that had exited the hotel.

“I was approaching the people that had been exiting the hotel because in my mind, anybody exiting was probably the one that — might be the one that is trying to steal my phone,” Ponsetto told Gayle King in the CBS interview.

The phone was located at the hotel after the altercation occurred.