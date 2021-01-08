Crowd Surrounds Sen. Lindsey Graham At Airport Chanting ‘Traitor,’ Video Shows

Video footage tweeted Friday appears to show a crowd surrounding and harassing Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Video footage Mindy Robertson tweeted appears to show law enforcement escorting Graham through the airport as a crowd seems to be harassing and following the South Carolina senator.

“You traitor, you traitor. You traitor, you’re a traitor. Lindsey Graham, you are a traitor to the country,” one woman said during the video.

Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC. All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this “slide” so expect more of this. pic.twitter.com/pbemr2Gcr9 — Mindy Robinson ???????? (@iheartmindy) January 8, 2021

“You know it was rigged, you garbage human being. It’s gonna be like this forever wherever you go for the rest of your life,” the woman said during the video.

Hundreds of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building during a march against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results on Wednesday. Capitol hill staffers were reportedly told to evacuate due to a suspicious package.

Graham, who has been a supporter of President Donald Trump, said Wednesday that he couldn’t object to the election results certification with some of his. (RELATED: ‘The Constitution Controls, Not The Mob’: Lindsey Graham Calls For Capitol Riot Task Force To ‘Identify Every Person’)

During the airport incident, a woman yelled “audit the vote” a few times, and called Graham a “piece of shit,” the video shows. Robinson tweeted that Graham missed his flight.

“You son of a bitch. You better join Gitmo. Fucking asshole. Piece of shit,” the woman in the video said.

Politico reporter Daniel Lipmann tweeted video of the incident appearing to show a crowd surrounding Graham chanting “traitor.”

A source sends this video of a group of Trump supporters today harassing Sen. Lindsey Graham at Reagan airport and loudly calling him a “traitor” after he publicly broke with Trump earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XBF8K6DIUD — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 8, 2021

Graham’s office and Robertson didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

