Chargers’ Isaac Rochell Named ‘Community MVP’ After Donating $50,000 To Pandemic Relief And Social Justice Efforts

Chargers’ defensive lineman Isaac Rochell has been named “Community MVP” after donating $50,000 to pandemic relief efforts and more.

“Chargers’ DL Isaac Rochell has been named Week 17 NFLPA Community MVP for donating more than $50,000 to social justice and pandemic relief efforts while providing food and resources for thousands of underserved individuals,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter captioned his post on Instagram on Friday.

“I’ve always said that being a great football player is my number one priority while I’m in the NFL,” Rochell shared in a statement with ProFootballTalk.com.

"While I believe that is my main goal, goal 1B is doing as much as I possibly can off the field to impact my community," he added.

During the spring, the Chargers' lineman helped found an apparel company called Local Human. One-hundred percent of the organization's proceeds went to various charitable causes in the community, including donating money to provide meals to food banks and help families in need during the holiday season, per the report.

In addition to being named the MVP, NFLPA will also donate $10,000 to Rochell’s Do Good foundation.