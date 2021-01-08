Lottery Winners Donate Thousands To Local Supermarket Staff

A Maine couple gifted thousands of dollars to employees at their local supermarket after winning $1 million in the lottery, according to Fox News.

Stephanie Lemieux and fiancé Glenn Theriault went into the Food City supermarket Dec. 29 and bought 25 $25 lottery scratchers, according to the Sun Journal. When Theriault scratched off the 11th ticket, it revealed the pair had won $1 million, Fox News reported.

First up, it’s the Turner couple who literally hit the jackpot this weekend when they won $1 million on a scratch ticket. They turned around and gave some cash to the manager and clerk who sold it to them, too. https://t.co/B00t9ONbL1 — Sun Journal (@sunjournal) January 5, 2021

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and it took a second for it to sink in,” Theriault said, according to Fox News. “I did a big karate chop on the arm of the recliner and yelled, ‘I can’t believe it’ and jumped up,” he added.

The couple first made a toast with their best tequila and called a family member, who initially did not believe them, the Sun Journal reported.

Shortly after, the couple returned to the Maine Food City and gifted the store manager and clerk who sold them the lucky ticket each $1,000, as reported by Fox News.

“They were in shock and couldn’t believe it,” Lemieux recalled, according to Fox News. “The cashier began to cry and couldn’t speak. It was such a great feeling,” she added. (RELATED: Military Children Decorate Masks For Front-Line Workers)

After taxes, the couple will be taking home $710,000 and plan on using the money to improve their small business’s facilities, which has done well despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple claimed according to Fox News.

The couple also has a baby on the way, and plans to save some of the money for retirement. However, the couple did say they might buy themselves a belated Christmas present: ATVs, snow mobiles “or both,” Theriault said, according to Fox News.