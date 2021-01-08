Marion Ramsey, Broadway Star And ‘Police Academy’ Actress, Dies At 73, Manager Says

Actress Marion Ramsey died Thursday in Los Angeles, according to a statement given to CNN by her manager.

Roger Paul did not give a cause of death, CNN reported. Ramsey was 73 at the time of her death.

“Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival,” Paul said in a statement to the outlet. “The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well. We will miss her, and always love her.” (RELATED: British Model Stella Tennant Died By Suicide, Family Says)

Ramsey began her career on Broadway after growing up in Philadelphia. She starred in shows such as “Eubie!,” “Grind” and toured in “Hello Dolly.” Ramsey moved into television with a guest role in “The Jeffersons.” She also appeared in Bill Cosby’s sketch comedy series “Cos.”

Ramsey was most known for her role as Officer Hooks in “Police Academy.” She spent the 1980s appearing in five different “Police Academy” films.

Ramsey pivoted to voice acting in the 1990s and starred in the television series “The Addams Family.” The actress also had guest roles on “Robot Chicken” and “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!”

Ramsey’s final role was in the 2018 indie film “When I Sing.”