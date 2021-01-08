‘If She Has Any Decency Left’: Meghan McCain Says Ivanka Should Tell President Trump To Leave

Meghan McCain said Friday that first daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump should tell President Donald Trump to leave office.

McCain said on ABC’s “The View” that the Capitol riots were indicative of a Constitutional crisis — a term she said she did not use lightly — and that Republicans and Donald Trump’s family should come together and advise the president to step down. (RELATED: ‘You Are Bastardizing All That I Love’: Meghan McCain Calls For Removal Of ‘Mad King’ Trump)

WATCH:

McCain, who had called just one day earlier for Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office, suggested that resignation or impeachment might be the only viable options.

“I think if it isn’t the 25th Amendment, they should impeach immediately,” McCain said, adding, “The problem is the question of his mental state. This is a person who has now incited a violent riot. He is refusing to concede and he’s questioning the legitimacy of our elections and it’s completely historically unprecedented and it’s exactly what Alexander Hamilton warned us about when he wrote the Federalist Papers.”

McCain went on to say that she viewed the situation as a legitimate Constitutional crisis, noting that she hd not ever said that before.

“I’m not someone who was sounding the alarm the entire time about smaller things. I think this is, you know, at the moment in time — I would like him to leave today and honestly his family, Ivanka Trump, if she has any decency left in her whatsoever, she should make him leave today,” McCain concluded. “I don’t know if it will happen, but it should.”