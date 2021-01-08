Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell Banned From Twitter

Twitter has permanently suspended the accounts of former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, accrding to NBC News.

Ron Watkins, the administrator of the website 8kun – formerly known as 8chan – was also banned, NBC News reported.

General Flynn and Sidney Powell’s Twitter accounts have been permanently suspended as part of Twitter’s crackdown on QAnon accounts and accounts that engage in coordinated harmful activity. pic.twitter.com/TptbGsAKvX — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 8, 2021

“The accounts have been suspended in line with our policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity,” a Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Caller. “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

Sidney Powell has filed several lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election, claiming that there was mass voter fraud. Twitter also recently suspended the account of pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood. (RELATED: Dominion Voting Systems Sues Sidney Powell For Libel, Seeks $1.3 Billion)

Federal election officials have continued to deny allegations of widespread voter fraud raised by President Donald Trump’s campaign after issuing a Nov. 12 statement that called the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.”

Twitter’s crackdown followed Wednesday’s riot in Washington, D.C. during which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in protest of the certification of the Electoral College votes. Five people died, including one Capitol Police officer and one woman who was shot in the neck by law enforcement.

Following the riot, President Trump’s Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours. He was also suspended from Facebook and Instagram.