Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Officially Signs An Extension

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has inked an extension.

The Wolverines announced late Friday afternoon that Harbaugh had agreed to an extension through the 2025 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

OFFICIAL: Warde Manuel Announces Contract Extension for Coach Jim Harbaugh » https://t.co/UZKP40GZJ8 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 8, 2021

According to Rainer Sabin, Harbaugh’s base salary will start at $4 million with annual increases and a very low buyout.

Jim Harbaugh new contract details:

2021 base salary: $4 million; buyout $4 million

2022 base salary: $4,101,850; buyout $3 million

2023 base salary: $4,206,756; buyout $2 million

2024 base salary: $4,314,808; buyout $1 million

2025 base salary: $4,426,102; $0 — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) January 8, 2021

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. I’m literally watching “Friday Night Lights,” drinking a Busch Light and grinning.

An extension through 20205? Music to my ears. I wish they’d signed him to a decade long extension.

Seriously, what the hell is Michigan doing? It’s almost like they don’t even care anymore. It’s almost like the Wolverines are content being a 9-3 or 10-2 team every season, losing to Ohio State and splitting every other year with elite B1G teams.

It’s glorious. It’s truly glorious!

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has officially agreed to an extension. Michigan football fans to the administration: pic.twitter.com/ZV1xmD5yLN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 8, 2021

Never change Michigan! Never change!