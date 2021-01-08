Editorial

Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Officially Signs An Extension

Michigan v Penn State

(Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has inked an extension.

The Wolverines announced late Friday afternoon that Harbaugh had agreed to an extension through the 2025 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Rainer Sabin, Harbaugh’s base salary will start at $4 million with annual increases and a very low buyout.

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. I’m literally watching “Friday Night Lights,” drinking a Busch Light and grinning.

An extension through 20205? Music to my ears. I wish they’d signed him to a decade long extension.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

Seriously, what the hell is Michigan doing? It’s almost like they don’t even care anymore. It’s almost like the Wolverines are content being a 9-3 or 10-2 team every season, losing to Ohio State and splitting every other year with elite B1G teams.

It’s glorious. It’s truly glorious!

Never change Michigan! Never change!