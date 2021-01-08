Miley Cyrus Announces Death Of Her Dog Mary Jane

Musician Miley Cyrus revealed her rescued pit bull mix Mary Jane died Thursday on her Instagram stories.

“Anyone who knows me & it doesn’t have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bull mix named Mary Jane,” Cyrus said on her stories, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus’ Dog Was Electrocuted On The Set Of ‘The Voice’)

“MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago …. & since then multiple types and tumors,” Cyrus continued, the outlet reported. “I was told it’d be an uncertain amount of time until she’s gone. Advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit…. which wasn’t anything new. I had been for 10 years.”

“In life it is easy to take things for granted,” Cyrus wrote, according to the outlet. “To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane… never once did I forget the gift I had been given. She made it impossible to. She was a dog with wings in a way.”

Cyrus ended her statement by saying that Mary Jane had died with “grace, dignity, peace, & power.”

I can’t even begin to imagine the pain Cyrus is going through right now. Dogs are the best animals in the whole world and an animal death is hard when you’re as attached as Cyrus was. I’m going to be an absolute mess when my family’s dog passes away. I’m nowhere close to ready for that.

Sending Cyrus some big hugs after hearing this news.