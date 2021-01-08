National Security Officials In Trump Admin Are Being Snubbed For Jobs, Compared To ‘Hitler Youth’

One senior defense official who has been job searching for two years told Politico about a conversation with a potential employer in which they found out they were considered part of “Hitler Youth.” (RELATED: Liberal Media Suggests Biden Should Take Aggressive Approach To Censoring Conservative Media)

“That attitude is not helpful,” the person told Politico. This official described the “Trump administration animus” that the official senses from potential employers — animus that is particularly frustrating for officials who are not “hardcore MAGA folks.”

Trove said that a potential employer told her that she was a "liability."

“I can’t tell you how hurtful it was to hear that,” said Troye, describing the conversation as a reality check that “showed me firsthand the repercussions of trying to navigate” the Trump White House.

Former civil servant and Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann, who worked in counterterrorism, told Politico that she easily found a new job after resigning from the Trump administration in April but credited this to her outspoken criticism of Trump policy.

Neumann emphasized that she knew certain companies would not even consider hiring her due to her former job in the Trump administration. She noted that anyone who was associated with Trump’s controversial policies like immigration was blacklisted.