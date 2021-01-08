New Variant Of Coronavirus From UK Detected In Texas, Connecticut

A new, stronger variant of the coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom has now been detected in both Texas and Connecticut.

The two states confirmed the strain had been detected on Thursday on Twitter. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed Houston’s case while Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont shared the news of his state’s two cases.

NEW: We’ve confirmed the FIRST Texas case of the more contagious, “British” #COVID19 strand #B117 in Harris County. This is disturbing. Along with our recent trends, we could be on the road to a crisis if we don’t change our behavior NOW. Do your part. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) January 7, 2021

Today we confirmed the first two cases in Connecticut of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant initially discovered in the UK. The patients are two individuals between 15-25 who both reside in New Haven County. (1/8) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 7, 2021

The man in Houston is between the ages of 30 and 40 and has no recent travel history, according to CNBC. He is currently in stable condition and isolating. The county is working on contact tracing to find anybody that could have been exposed to the virus, the outlet reported.

Texas Department of State Health Services Dr. John Hellerstedt claimed it is likely the virus is already circulating around Texas, since the man diagnosed has no previous travel history. (RELATED: Here’s Everything We Know About The New Coronavirus Strain In The UK)

“This should make us all redouble our commitment to the infection prevention practices that we know work: masks any time you’re around people you don’t live with, social distancing, and personal and environmental hygiene,” Hellerstedt said, the outlet reported.

The two cases in Connecticut were found in people between the ages of 15 and 25, CNBC reported. The New Haven County residents both had prior travel history, according to Lamont. One had recently traveled to Ireland and the other to New York state, he said on Twittter.

“As we said last week, given the speed of this new strand of the virus and its identification in several states throughout the country, we presumed it was already in our state and this info this morning confirms that fact,” Lamont’s statement said.

The strand has also been discovered in California, Georgia, New York, Florida and Colorado, CNBC reported. Pennsylvania also has detected the strain. The virus reportedly has been deemed highly contagious, but does not have worse symptoms than the original strain, the outlet reported.