Police Gather In Washington, D.C., To Honor Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

Police officers gathered with their vehicles in front of the Capitol Building to honor Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died due to injuries sustained while physically engaging with rioters Wednesday, numerous sources reported.

Red and blue squad car lights flashed in the dark as officers lined the streets in front of the Capitol where pro-Trump rioters stormed in the day prior, paying tribute to Sicknick, who was announced dead Thursday night, video shared by WUSA9 reporter Mike Valerie showed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leadership also honored Sicknick by ordering flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff Friday morning, CSPAN’s Craig Caplan reported.

Sicknick had joined the Capitol Police in July 2008, and was most recently serving in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit, the force’s statement said. He was “injured while physically engaging with protesters,” and then collapsed when he reached the division office and later died at the hospital. (RELATED: REPORT: Capitol Police Officer Who Suffered Injuries During Capitol Riot Dies, US Attorneys Office To Open Murder Investigation)

Craig Sicknick, his brother, told the Daily Beast that Sicknick’s family rushed to the hospital where they learned that Sicknick was on a ventilator with a blood clot on his brain. “It did not look good,” Craig Sicknick said.

Sicknick was a former Air National Guardsman and served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom before joining the police force, His brother told the Daily Beast that Sicknick “always tried to do what was right,” and “worked a lot of overtime, and he was on during this mess.”

Federal prosecutors plan to open a federal murder investigation into Sicknick’s death, CNN’s Jim Sciutto reported Friday.

Four other people’s deaths were also connected to Wednesday’s riot. Police announced that 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Pennsylvania, 34-year-old Rosanne Boylan of Georgia and 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Alabama died from “medical emergencies” connected to the Capitol breach, as reported by Fox News.

Ashli Babbit, 35 of California, was fatally shot by law enforcement, according to Fox News.