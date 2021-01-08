US

Portland Rioters Swarm Suburbs, Attack Police Station

Jake Dima Contributor
A group of violent demonstrators on Thursday swarmed a city in the Portland metro area and attempted to break into a local police station, authorities said.

Around 100 people, almost all of whom were wearing black, tagged public and private property with graffiti, busted windows at a law enforcement precinct and blocked traffic, as the group barreled through the suburban city of Tigard, according to the Tigard Police Department and videos of the riot posted to Twitter.

Police said the riot activity may have been spurred by a Jan. 6 officer-involved shooting, where 26-year-old Jacob McDuff, who was armed with a knife, was killed after a struggle with Tigard officers attempting to arrest him on charges of domestic violence.

Footage shows the rioters blasting music as they hammered away at the precinct’s windows and let off what sounded to be small explosions, according to videos uploaded to Twitter by Andy Ngo. The group dispersed after a convoy of police cruisers arrive to the scene, video shows.

The Tigard Police Department uploaded photos showing extensive damage to outside windows from the unrest.

At least one person, 20-year-old Zane Saleem Bsoul, was arrested by law enforcement for riot activity, the department wrote in a press release. (RELATED: ‘Burn It Down’: Rioters Threaten To Light Portland Precinct On Fire, Damage Police Cruisers)

