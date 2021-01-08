Portland Rioters Swarm Suburbs, Attack Police Station

A group of violent demonstrators on Thursday swarmed a city in the Portland metro area and attempted to break into a local police station, authorities said.

Around 100 people, almost all of whom were wearing black, tagged public and private property with graffiti, busted windows at a law enforcement precinct and blocked traffic, as the group barreled through the suburban city of Tigard, according to the Tigard Police Department and videos of the riot posted to Twitter.

Police said the riot activity may have been spurred by a Jan. 6 officer-involved shooting, where 26-year-old Jacob McDuff, who was armed with a knife, was killed after a struggle with Tigard officers attempting to arrest him on charges of domestic violence.

Overnight, a mob of antifa from Portland descended on the suburb of Tigard, where they tried to break inside the local police department. When that failed, they proceeded to smash up nearby businesses. This is 4th antifa riot in Portland-area since NYE. pic.twitter.com/5CZUnF7774 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2021

Footage shows the rioters blasting music as they hammered away at the precinct’s windows and let off what sounded to be small explosions, according to videos uploaded to Twitter by Andy Ngo. The group dispersed after a convoy of police cruisers arrive to the scene, video shows.

Watch with audio: Last night a large mob of antifa dressed in black bloc surrounded & tried to break inside the Tigard Police Department (near Portland). They smashed the windows & doors using weapons in the third consecutive night of rioting in Portland. pic.twitter.com/YAWiR3IzY3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2021

The Tigard Police Department uploaded photos showing extensive damage to outside windows from the unrest.

At least one person, 20-year-old Zane Saleem Bsoul, was arrested by law enforcement for riot activity, the department wrote in a press release. (RELATED: ‘Burn It Down’: Rioters Threaten To Light Portland Precinct On Fire, Damage Police Cruisers)



Police in Tigard (next to Portland) only managed to arrest one at the violent #antifa riot overnight where mobs of antifa black bloc from Portland tried to break inside police department. Zane Saleem Bsoul (DOB 5/31/2000) was charged w/felony riot & quickly released without bail. pic.twitter.com/6Viw9eeTPv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2021

