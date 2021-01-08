REPORT: The Jaguars Will Meet Friday With Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly meeting Friday with Urban Meyer.

According to Tom Pelissero, Meyer and the Jags are set to meet Friday as rumors continue to swirl he’s the leading candidate to be the team’s next head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Jaguars plan to meet with Urban Meyer today to continue discussing the team’s head coaching vacancy, sources tell me and @RapSheet. No deal is imminent and the team has at least one other interview scheduled. But an important step in the process. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2021

Buckle up, folks. It sounds like we’re nearing a decision from Meyer on whether or not he’s about to jump into the NFL waters.

It seems like the Jags are more or less all in on the retired Ohio State and Florida legend to take over the team.

Seeing as how owner Shad Khan has made it clear he’s trying to build a winning team and not one that simply exists, there’s no doubt in my mind Jacksonville would dump a bag of money on Meyer to come coach.

How much could that be? Well, one number floated has been $12 million annually, but I could see it going even higher if Meyer is serious about coming out of retirement.

We’re talking about one of the greatest coaches to ever do it.

Urban Meyer supposedly wants $12M per year to coach in the NFL; given the current market for coaches, that’s not a crazy number https://t.co/hTUhT8vKba — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2021

This is now the biggest coaching story in the NFL, and we’re waiting on pins and needles to see what Meyer decides to do.