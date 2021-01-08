Editorial

REPORT: Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Nearing Five-Year Extension With A Base Salary Of $4 Million

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines warms up his team before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are reportedly on the verge of inking an extension.

According to Nick Baumgardner, the Wolverines and Harbaugh are close to agreeing to a five-year extension with a base salary of $4 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With incentives, the reported deal could be worth $8 million annually. The specific buyout number isn’t known, but Baumgardner reported that it’s “low.”

Another day goes by in the world of college football, and we have another update with Jim Harbaugh. When is this situation finally going to be over?

Can we finally get a damn resolution on what’s happening in Ann Arbor? It seems like every day, we get virtually no more clarity than the day before.

One day, he’s shooting for the NFL. The next day, Harbaugh is apparently on the verge of inking a new deal with a base salary of $4 million.

Having said that, if Michigan locks up Harbaugh at $4 million annually in base salary, then that’s a hell of deal for the school.

Despite all the criticism, Jim Harbaugh is 49-22 during his career in Ann Arbor, and he’s won nine games or more four out of his six seasons with the Wolverines.

Getting that kind of record for only $4 million is a steal, and I say that as someone who regularly mocks Harbaugh.

 

Now, can we please get this just inked and done? The people are waiting!