REPORT: Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Nearing Five-Year Extension With A Base Salary Of $4 Million

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are reportedly on the verge of inking an extension.

According to Nick Baumgardner, the Wolverines and Harbaugh are close to agreeing to a five-year extension with a base salary of $4 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With incentives, the reported deal could be worth $8 million annually. The specific buyout number isn’t known, but Baumgardner reported that it’s “low.”

Source tells The Athletic Michigan and Jim Harbaugh are close to finalizing a five-year deal — expected base salary is $4 million. With incentives, he could get it back to $8 million. Buyout is expected to be low. Harbaugh hasn’t signed. Is expected to soon. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 8, 2021

Another day goes by in the world of college football, and we have another update with Jim Harbaugh. When is this situation finally going to be over?

SOURCE: There is optimism inside Michigan that Jim Harbaugh’s new deal will get wrapped up soon with an extension thru 2026. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2021

Can we finally get a damn resolution on what’s happening in Ann Arbor? It seems like every day, we get virtually no more clarity than the day before.

One day, he’s shooting for the NFL. The next day, Harbaugh is apparently on the verge of inking a new deal with a base salary of $4 million.

A source tells me Jim Harbaugh has been actively working to find a NFL job. That has been the #1 thing holding him up on him signing an extension at Michigan. This isn’t exactly the most shocking news, but his desire right now is certainly to return to the NFL. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 4, 2021

Having said that, if Michigan locks up Harbaugh at $4 million annually in base salary, then that’s a hell of deal for the school.

Despite all the criticism, Jim Harbaugh is 49-22 during his career in Ann Arbor, and he’s won nine games or more four out of his six seasons with the Wolverines.

Getting that kind of record for only $4 million is a steal, and I say that as someone who regularly mocks Harbaugh.

Now, can we please get this just inked and done? The people are waiting!