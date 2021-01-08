REPORT: SWAT Team Called On Man Who Refused Eviction, Threatened To Shoot Deputies With Shotgun

Authorities in a town near Houston, Texas, were met by an armed resident when they attempted a forced eviction earlier Friday and were forced to call in a SWAT team for assistance.

Deputies trying to serve a court-ordered eviction in Deer Park, Texas, were told by the resident, who spoke through the front door, that he would not come out. He then racked a shotgun and threatened to shoot them, authorities said according to ABC13.

Deputies called in the Deer Park SWAT to assist them. Law enforcement is “working jointly to bring this to a safe conclusion for all involved,” according to Lt. Chris Brown with the Deer Park Police Department, KPRC 2, an affiliate of NBC, reported.

The incident caused a nearby elementary school to go into lockdown, according to ABC13.

As of Friday afternoon, the standoff was still ongoing as negotiators attempted to resolve the impasse peacefully.

The prospect of increasing numbers of people facing evictions was a reason given by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for President Trump to sign the COVID-19 aid package that Congress passed in December 2020 that included $600 checks for individuals. Sanders said that Trump could renegotiate after the package passed to get his desired $2,000 checks.

The Trump administration sought to prevent evictions for Americans making under $99,000 per year through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s quarantine guidelines. (RELATED: Landlords, Housing Industry File Lawsuit Challenging CDC’s Eviction Ban).

New York passed a law on December 29, 2020, that bans evictions for two months.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.