REPORT: Singer Tracy Chapman Wins $450,000 Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj After Rapper Was Accused Of Copyright Infringement

Singer Tracy Chapman was reportedly awarded $450,000 after winning a copyright lawsuit against rapper Nicki Minaj.

Minaj also agreed to pay Chapman’s legal fees, according to federal documents obtained and published Friday by Page Six. Minaj was sued for copyright infringement back in 2018 over her leaked song “Sorry” that sampled Chapman’s song “Baby Can I Hold You,” the outlet reported.

While Minaj never formally released the song, she allegedly leaked it to Funkmaster Flex, who played it on the radio, and the song then circulated online, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Meek Mill Of Physical Abuse In Social Media Spat)

Chapman reportedly acknowledged Minaj’s offer on Dec. 30 and accepted on Thursday. The musicians would have gone to trial later this year, Page Six reported.

Minaj did reach out to Chapman for permission to use the song in June of 2018, but Chapman never gave her permission, The Blast reported.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Chapman declined Minaj through her managers weeks after the request. Chapman also claimed that a Minaj representative reached out claiming the rapper wanted to talk about the request. Minaj denied knowing that “Sorry” sampled Chapman’s song at the time, according to Page Six.