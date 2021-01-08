REPORT: Massive Sinkhole Opens In Parking Lot, Swallowing Up Cars

A massive sinkhole imploded in an empty parking lot of a hospital in Naples, Italy on Friday morning, leading to the swallowing up of three cars parked in the lot, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The 20-meter deep and 2000 square meter volume sinkhole consumed the three cars in the parking lot of Hospital of the Sea and led to a brief disruption of operations at the hospital before they were restored by backup systems, according to the AP.

“Frankly, we were also worried about the collapse of all utilities and that the activity of the hospital could be jeopardized,” regional governor Vincenzo De Luca said. “Thank God, this did not happen. We had a power break, but electricity was restored and now we don’t have any problem in providing care.”

Chief firefighter Cmdr. Ennio Aquilino told Italian television channel SkyTG24 that the sinkhole likely formed due to water infiltration underground where the sinkhole formed due to recent heavy rain showers, according to the AP.

The sinkhole also disrupted utilities at a nearby residence that housed COVID-19 patients, leading to a temporary closure of this facility and a relocation of the six COVID-19 patients residing at this site, AP reported.