The Steelers Announce Fans Won’t Be Allowed At The Playoff Game Against The Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be able to pack the stands Sunday night in the playoffs against the Browns.

Despite the fact it’s the playoffs and it’s a rivalry game, capacity will be incredibly limited during the coronavirus pandemic. The team announced Thursday that only family and friends and players will be allowed in at Heinz Field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

The Steelers had previously allowed fans into games before December rolled around. Once December showed up, games were limited to family and friends, which will be the case Sunday night.

It’s really unfortunate because a Steelers/Browns playoff game is the kind of matchup people get super excited about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

I find it hard to believe the state of Pennsylvania can’t find a way to get more than 2,500 total people into the stadium.

You mean to tell me you can’t safely put 15,000 people in the seats? We’ve watched college football programs do it. Why can’t the Steelers?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

I really haven’t cared much about stadium capacity restrictions, but this game is going to be huge. For the first time in nearly two decades, the Browns are back in the playoffs and it’s against the Steelers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

Unfortunately, everyone will have to watch from home, and that’s super disappointing.