‘Television Is A Hell Of A Lot Easier’: Trey Gowdy Calls Out Tucker Carlson, Other Pundits Who ‘Haven’t Bothered To Run’

Fox News contributor and former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy issued a clarion call to Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson and other “conservative thought leaders” to consider doing “your stint in public service.”

The Friday afternoon “Outnumbered” segment began with a clip of Carlson explaining that, unless Republicans “push back,” Trump voters will have nobody at the top looking out for them when the president leaves office.

After arguing that conservatives should be for “limited government,” Gowdy took aim at Carlson and other “conservative thought leaders” who “haven’t bothered to run.”

WATCH:

“I mean, I like Tucker, but he highlights one of the biggest dichotomies between the parties,” Gowdy said. “The progressive thought leaders are all in office. The conservative thought leaders haven’t bothered to run.”

Gowdy contended that while there are many “really good people” in GOP politics, many don’t get television time “because they’re not provocative.”

“So if you have really good ideas about how to run the country, I’ve been in Congress and on television, I can tell you being on television is a hell of a lot easier,” he said. “If you have all the answers, then do your stint in public service and run!” (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Think It Does Any Good For Anybody’: Rubio Pans Biden Speech)

Although Carlson has expressed no interest in running for political office, one oddsmaker has already given him a 50/1 chance of winning the presidency in 2024.